Wild select young RW Lodnia with their first pick in 2017 NHL Draft

It took a while, but the Minnesota Wild finally added to their roster in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Bereft of picks in the first and second round, the Wild made their first selection in the third round with overall pick No. 85, taking right wing Ivan Lodnia of the OHL’s Erie Otters.

Lodnia, who won’t turn 18 until Aug. 31, had 57 points (24 goals, 33 assists) in 66 games for Erie in 2016-17 despite being used more in a defensive role later in the season.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 181 pounds, Lodnia, who is from Los Angeles, was ranked as the No. 36 North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

“Ivan is a skilled winger with very good hands and offensive instincts,” said Brent Flahr, Minnesota’s Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations.