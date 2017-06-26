Wild sign defenseman Gustav Olofsson to 2-year, $1.45M deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Wild have agreed with defenseman Gustav Olofsson on a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

The deal Monday came after Olofsson was one of eight restricted free agents receiving qualifying offers. Olofsson will make $675,000 this season and $775,000 next season. He appeared in 13 games for the Wild last season but could become a top-six regular in 2017-18. The Swede was a second-round draft pick in 2013.

Right wings Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter were among those to receive qualifying offers, which are necessary for the Wild to retain negotiating rights. They’re candidates for long-term contracts.

Defenseman Christian Folin did not receive an offer. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent but can still re-sign with the team.

