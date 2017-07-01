Wild sign four players to two-way contracts

The Minnesota Wild were very active at the start of free agency on Saturday, inking four players to two-way contracts: defenseman Ryan Murphy, forward Landon Ferraro, forward Cal O’Reilly and defenseman Alex Grant.

Murphy signed a one-year, two-way deal ($700,000/$350,000) with Minnesota. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defenseman totaled two assists in 27 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. In five seasons with the Hurricanes, the former first-round pick has six goals and 31 assists in 151 career NHL games.

Ferraro played for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL last season, tallying 15 points in 22 games. He appeared in 10 games with the Red Wings and 58 games with the Bruins during the 2015-16 season. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward owns 11 points in 75 career NHL games. He signed a two-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$375,000) on Saturday.

O’Reilly, a 30-year-old forward, has collected 49 points in 144 career NHL games while playing for Nashville, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Arizona since 2008. He inked a two-year, two-way contract worth $700,000/$375,000.

Grant, a 28-year-old defenseman, played in 70 games for the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League last season. He totaled 17 goals and 32 assists for 49 points, ranking second among AHL defenseman in goals. Grant agreed to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000/$300,000.