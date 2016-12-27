Wild top Predators in OT, win 11th straight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jared Spurgeon scored the game-winner at 2:46 of overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Jordan Schroeder carried the puck up on the right side and slid a cross-ice pass to Spurgeon, and he beat Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne with a one-timer.

Zach Parise and Chris Stewart also scored for Minnesota, which extended its franchise-best winning streak to 11 games.

Filip Forsberg and Reid Boucher scored for Nashville, which has lost two straight.

Parise scored the game’s first goal at 5:53 of the opening period when he deflected Matt Dumba’s slap shot from the blue line past Rinne, who finished with 36 saves.

Parise missed Minnesota’s last two games prior to the Christmas break with an illness.

Nashville has surrendered the first goal in eight of its last nine games.

Forsberg tied it at 1 at 4:39 of the second.

From the left boards, Ryan Johansen sent a pass to Forsberg in the slot, where he snapped a wrist shot just inside the post on Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk’s glove side.

Dubnyk had 28 saves in the victory.

Minnesota regained the lead 1:22 later on Stewart’s sixth of the season. The goal was a result of a sequence of quick passes from Schroeder to Eric Staal and then from Staal to Stewart all alone in the slot, where he beat Rinne.

Boucher’s first goal as a Predator tied it at 2 at 8:55 of the second.

Austin Watson’s long stretch pass send Boucher into the Minnesota zone on a breakaway. With Spurgeon on his back, Boucher was able to slip a backhand between Dubnyk’s pads for his first of the season.

Nashville claimed Boucher from the New Jersey Devils off of waivers Dec. 3 and recalled him from a conditioning assignment with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League Dec. 23.

Notes: Forsberg has three goals in his last four games. … Predators D P.K. Subban missed his 5th consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Musician Peter Frampton attended the game. … Staal has at least one point in eight straight games.

UP NEXT

Wild: Returns home to face the Islanders Thursday

Predators: Face Chicago at home Thursday