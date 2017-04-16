Wild&#039;s Boudreau on loss: &#039;We were friggin&#039; good tonight&#039;

By news@wgmd.com -
45

Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau defended his team after a 3-1 Game 3 loss to the St. Louis Blues

More  FOX Sports North  Videos

WATCH: Twins bats come alive in huge first inning

WATCH: Twins bats come alive in huge first inning

1 day ago

WATCH: Parise scores in Wild's 2-1 loss to Blues

WATCH: Parise scores in Wild’s 2-1 loss to Blues

1 day ago

WATCH: Castro picks up an RBI in Twins' loss

WATCH: Castro picks up an RBI in Twins’ loss

1 day ago

Wild's John Anderson, Bruce Boudreau are longtime pals

Wild’s John Anderson, Bruce Boudreau are longtime pals

2 days ago

WATCH: Zach Parise ties it 1-1 with 22.7 seconds remaining

WATCH: Zach Parise ties it 1-1 with 22.7 seconds remaining

3 days ago

Kyle Schwarber hits solo bomb off Zach Davies

Kyle Schwarber hits solo bomb off Zach Davies

6 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR