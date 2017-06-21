The Minnesota Wild won’t have to wait long to avenge their memorable loss on New Year’s Eve last season.
Fans will pack the Xcel Energy Center for the first time in the 2017-18 season on Oct. 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
😱 Mark your calendars now. #mnwild home opener is Oct. 14 against @BlueJacketsNHL! pic.twitter.com/oEWpO4Y9ZW
— Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) June 21, 2017
The last time Columbus rolled into St. Paul it was a collision of the two hottest teams in the NHL. The Blue Jackets were riding a 14-game winning streak and the Wild came into that matchup as winners of their last 12 games. The historic matchup resulted in a 4-2 loss for Minnesota, ended its franchise-best winning streak.
Minnesota opens the inaugural season of Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5 in a matchup with the Detroit Red Wings.
October 5, it’s about to get #Wild. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/fYHnNfZLb6
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 21, 2017
The Wild also travel to Carolina for the Hurricanes’ opening night on Oct. 7.
Opening Night is 108 days away, but who’s counting? #IsItOctoberYethttps://t.co/ryiFnnavsM pic.twitter.com/6SsO6Fzyqy
— Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) June 21, 2017
The full NHL schedule for the 2017-18 season will be released on Thursday.