Will 2017 top 2016 for the Golden State Warriors?

Will 2017 provide more success for the Golden State Warriors than 2016 provided?

While 2016 didn’t go completely the way the Golden State Warriors wanted, it was their most productive calendar year in terms of wins. The team finished with 72 wins in the calendar year of 2016 and made yet another trip to the NBA Finals.

It wasn’t their best year in terms of rewards and gratification, but it’s one that the team will never forget. Going into 2017, Golden State has a chance to create for yet another special year and one that could end with another NBA Championship.

If we’re being practical, 72 wins in a calendar year is going to be near impossible to top. Only one team in NBA history has topped that and that was Jordan’s Bulls with 74 wins over two seasons combined in a calendar season.

Needless to say, that shouldn’t be expected out of this Golden State team. What should be expected is hope and optimism that they get back to the NBA Finals and bounce back with the title back in their grasp yet again.

This could be the toughest road the Warriors face en route to a championship however. The San Antonio Spurs are looking fantastic yet again and this is a battle that people have wanted to see in the playoffs for some time.

The Clippers always pose a threat as a rival and the two teams have had plenty of battles over the years that have been memorable. It would be a series full of emotion and a chance for the Warriors to put their rivals away once and for all.

Then there’s the Houston Rockets, who have already defeated the Warriors once this season. There’s no one that knows crazy offenses like Mike D’Antoni and a lot of what Golden State does today was based off those Phoenix Suns teams he once coached.

If this is a year that’s going to be remarkable for Golden State, then it will be well deserved. It won’t top 2016 in terms of productivity but it can top it in terms of end result and that is the main focus here.

More from Blue Man Hoop

This article originally appeared on