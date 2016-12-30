Will Blackmon And Deshazor Everett Reflect On Their Transition To Safety

Both cornerbacks switched to safety this offseason, a challenging transition that’s provided depth to a position that’s experienced lots of injuries and rotations over 15 games.

Will Blackmon calls his first year playing safety “interesting,” and he leaves it at that.

The 10-year veteran recorded his first interception of the season last Saturday in Chicago, returning it 79 yards down the sideline, where his defensive coordinator Joe Barry tried to keep pace. It was a bright spot in what has been a challenging, unique year of transition.

The longtime cornerback re-signed with the Redskins this offseason but shifted positions at the request of his coaches, who hoped to provide more depth at safety, an area lacking experience. They also moved second-year cornerback and special teams gunner Deshazor Everett there, too, with the belief that both could learn from veterans DeAngelo Hall and David Bruton Jr.

By the start of October, both of those starting safeties landed on Injured Reserve. The team signed safety Donte Whitner Sr. to fill the void, who struggled at times during his three months with the team before suffering a season-ending injury last week in Chicago. As such, the mixing and matching, along with safety Duke Ihenacho , has provided some adversity in the learning curve, but both Blackmon and Everett feel as though they have made good strides despite that.

“I’m still learning every day but I feel like the transition has been pretty smooth,” Everett said. “There’s still little things here and there that you still learn every day. If you can continue to do that, you can continue to grow as a player.”

Blackmon, who has tallied 35 tackles and three passes defensed, said in June that coaches told him playing safety would require geometric thinking. Unlike playing cornerback, which requires more instinctual skills facing a receiver, safety requires more vision, communication and learning proper angles to run after throws and ball carriers.

“It went from geometry to algebra,” Blackmon said of his transition. “So it has slowed down a bit, I’m way more comfortable now.”

“It’s a huge difference between being a corner out on the outside out on number one and doing those things that are asked, and then going back and having to play safety, it’s a different world,” Barry said. “I think Will, like most rookies, has been improving every single week, as is Deshazor as well.”

While Barry called Blackmon a 10-year rookie swapping positions late in his career, Blackmon has been able to bank on the reservoir of knowledge he’s accrued over the last nine seasons for a better head start. While a member of the Packers, he shared information with safeties Nick Collins and Charles Woodson, and did the same in Seattle with Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas.

“I’ve been blessed to play with them,” Blackmon said. “I had a coach in Seattle, the [defensive coordinator], Kris Richard, and he taught me more football in six months than I learned in six years.”

Making the switch this season has required more than background knowledge though. Blackmon in particular praised assistant defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, a former safety in college, with helping his technique and identifying situations on the field.

“You’ve got to be a great communicator back there,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “And if you’re new to the position, you’re not quite as confident sometimes as you would be if you were a three-, four-, five-year vet at the position or played it your whole life. So that’s been a little bit of a challenge. But I think these guys, by now, I think Will’s done a great job. I think Everett’s done a much better job.”

For Everett, who is still green in his NFL career, he relied upon Hall, Bruton, Whitner and Ihenacho through their various stints on the active roster to provide useful tips.

“Everyone sees things differently, everyone’s been through things in different perspectives, because everyone doesn’t have the same skillset,” Everett said. “I ask every guy, how do they see something pan out. How have they done this, how have they done that? That’s just how I learn.”

Everett recorded his first career interception in the team’s victory over the Eagles, maintaining strong leverage against tight end Zach Ertz in the end zone. It was an impressionable moment for cornerback Josh Norman , who expressed his pride in the young defensive back after citing a productive group of practices the week before.

The challenges for Everett, who’s made 10 tackles this year, have come mostly in determining coverages and relaying changes when they happen on the field.

“Sometimes I get locked in and we have to see the whole field, the whole formation, and sometimes I limit myself because I get locked in so quickly,” Everett said. “A motion might happen and we have to adjust for that.”

“Well, you think as a safety, I’m just going to play a deep half or a middle third and just play coverage,” Gruden said. “But there’s a lot more to it. There’s different coverages involved. There’s different run fits involved, obviously. So there’s a lot more to the position and there’s a lot of learning that goes with it.”

These are natural transitions that only get better with more repetitions. That will likely occur this Sunday, as the Redskins stare down the Giants for a matchup that will mostly determine their playoff fate. Washington signed safety Josh Evans this week to provide more depth, but Everett and Blackmon will be leaned on more heavily in the rotation, which should be an exciting prospect if you agree with Everett’s maxim.

“The more you do at it,” Everett said, “the better you get at it.”