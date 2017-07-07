For three years, Brazilians have become used to waking up to images of top politicians or captains of industry being hauled away by police, the result of an ever-widening investigation into the sale of favors by the political elite that led to charges against the president.

What began as a probe of money laundering has sprawled into a mega-scandal that has seen dozens of politicians and business executives put in prison and uncovered graft at a variety of major infrastructure projects, including for the Rio Olympics.

Many Brazilians hoped the “Car Wash” investigation would end the country’s long culture of corruption. But they increasingly question whether the biggest corruption probe in Brazil’s history is really making a dent amid signs the forces for impunity won’t give up without a fight.