Will Compton Found His Biggest Fan On Christmas Morning

One peek and this young Redskins fan knew exactly what he had just opened on Christmas morning.

“No!” he tells the camera with an inimitable expression before running around the corner and out of the room, too excited to finish unwrapping his new burgundy Will Compton jersey.

Said Compton on his Instagram: “Was just sent this video, and I’m not gonna lie… this is one of the coolest things I’ve seen. Damn near brought a little sweat to my eyeball. God Bless and have a Merry Christmas everyone.”

The clip made its way around the internet and certainly made this a memorable Christmas for both this young fan and Compton. The Nebraska product also retweeted a few others who posted photos of their sons with new Compton jerseys.

That wasn’t the only Redskins player feeling the Christmas spirit. Su’a Cravens tweeted a photo of his parents with the brand new car he bought them, complete with the big bow on top. Even though his mother is a Cowboys fan, Cravens is probably aware Dallas can help their playoff chances Monday night with a victory.

Merry Christmas Mom and Dad ! You deserves everything and more  I love you pic.twitter.com/p44Hod3ufo — Su’a Cravens (@Sua_Cravens) December 25, 2016

In keeping with the automobile theme, Chris Baker bought his daughter Aria her own mini-Range Rover to roam around while DeAngelo Hall had a bit of a fatherly scare when he let his two sons loose on their new ATV’s.

Start them driving while they’re young.

Aria and mommy have matching cars now thanks to grandma and grandpa #THEBAKERS #MERRYCHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/2MgSUDW2v0 — Chris Baker (@cbaker92redskin) December 25, 2016