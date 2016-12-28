Will Jordan Matthews Play In Finale?

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews was held out of Wednesday’s practice due to the ankle injury that has limited him since he injured it back on November 28 against the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Doug Pederson said that Matthews should be OK for Sunday’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Guard Allen Barbre was the only other player who missed Wednesday’s practice for the Eagles with a hamstring injury. Barbre was sidelined for two games earlier this year because of it.