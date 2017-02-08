Will LA Angels Huston Street bounce back from poor 2016 season?

The LA Angels had a major problem with the back end of their bullpen in 2016 and Huston Street‘s worst season of his career missing half of the season with injuries & also ineffectiveness as he went 3-2 with a 6.45 ERA & only nine saves.

Street is hoping to be as good as new in 2017 and regain his closer spot for the LA Angels. I think this can be possible as Street is only 33 years old and is not a super hard thrower. I think 2016 was an anomaly exacerbated by Street’s injuries.

In Street’s career he has 324 saves and a 42-34 record with a 2.97 ERA. Street has never had a season with an ERA over 4.00 and has only had two other seasons with less than 20 saves. With this being said I’m very optimistic that if Street is truly healthy, he will be the reliable closer he was in his first two seasons with the Angels when street saved 41 of 46 games with a 2.72 ERA with a 1.15 ERA and a record of 3-4.

Last season the Angels used a variety of closers in Street’s absence including the now-departed Joe Smith, Fernando Salas, and Andrew Bailey. Salas and Bailey were very effective in the season’s final two months converting all 12 of their save chances.

Bailey has been signed to a two-year contract as insurance in case Street does not return to form. The Angels also have a closer-in-waiting in Cam Bedrosian who had a great season until a blood clot arm in his arm ended his season in early August. Bedrosian went 2-0 with a 1.09 WHIP and a 1.12 ERA striking out 51 batters in 40 innings.

So if Street can’t answer the call this season there will be some quality options for Angels Manager Mike Scioscia to turn to. However, I think that Street will comeback well and will save at least 30 games this season. Bailey and Bedrosian will handle the set-up role and seventh inning role giving the Angels a very strong bullpen in 2017.

2017 season projection for Huston Street: 2-2 record with 32 saves in 36 chances with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.

Huston Street is a team leader especially for the pitching staff that will be looked to even more with the departure of veteran Jered Weaver. So hopefully he will be able to be as effective as he has been in the past. The Street Lights will be on in 2017.

