Will New Year's resolutions ruin your relationship?

Samia Mounts had always been “heavier,” and the talented singer and actress felt plagued by self-doubt because of it.

So, five years ago, as the holidays were winding down, she made a commitment to herself to lose weight and get healthy in the new year.

There was only one roadblock holding her back: her boyfriend.

“At first he was really supportive,” says the 33-year-old Ditmas Park resident. But that support soon turned to resentment.

“When we first started running together, he would get satisfaction [from] outrunning me, but the tables were turned when I started outrunning him.”

Mounts ended up shedding 30 pounds in six months, and her new figure and energy gave her the confidence to start exploring her own musical projects, which meant spending less time doing backup vocals for her boyfriend’s band.

“He didn’t like the idea of me doing my own thing,” she says. “He liked it when I was under his thumb.”

