Will Ravens Lose Brandon Williams In Free Agency?

Brandon Williams will become a free agent. Will the powerful defensive tackle go to another team?

The Baltimore Ravens have some interesting decisions to make on the defensive line. Brandon Williams is set to become a free agent. Williams will be coveted by other teams. The Ravens will be tempted to get a long-term contract with him but he isn’t the only one they have to pay. Timmy Jernigan will also be looking for a big pay day, when he becomes a free agent next year.

The franchise tag will probably not come into play. The franchise tag for a defensive lineman is a fairly steep price. Williams is a beast but he is replaceable. Michael Pierce is proving to be an up and coming young talent at the nose guard position. Not to mention, drafting defensive tackles is the strength of Ozzie Newsome. Brandon Williams is special. The Ravens won’t want to lose him but it will be hard to keep him.

What Works In Favor Of Him Coming Back:

The good news for the Ravens is that they don’t have a ton of re-signing to do. They have to bring back Kyle Juszczyk and Rick Wagner. The other eight free agents are not exactly headline news. The Ravens can say goodbye to Matt Elam without losing sleep. Kamar Aiken and Lawrence Guy should come back with a relatively low price tag. Jerraud Powers and Vlad Ducasse can probably go without anyone raising an eyebrow.

The Ravens like to retain their guys. Williams was a third round pick. They drafted him thinking that he would be a long time answer for the nose guard position. Williams is not going to get a ton of sacks. This helps keep the cost down a bit. Newsome will let Willams test the market and hope he comes back at a comfortable price.

Two Close To Call:

The Ravens could see Williams as a precious gem. Williams played a large role in the Ravens highly ranked run defense this season. He clogs the running lanes and makes life easy on Zach Orr and C.J. Mosley. This one could go either way. If the Ravens see Williams as a key ingredient, he could keep wearing purple.

Remember, Brandon Williams is one of the best at his position. He is not the flashiest player on the field, but he does his job. The Ravens prioritize the battle in the trenches. They always have and they always will. Williams is the kind of player that Newsome loves.

If it comes down to a choice between Williams and Jernigan, the Ravens may let number 98 chase another opportunity. Jernigan was a second round pick. He had five sacks this season. The only way Williams stays, is if Newsome thinks they can keep both defensive linemen for the long-term.

More from Ebony Bird

This article originally appeared on