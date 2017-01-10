Will Shawn Michaels Be in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble Match?

Did Shawn Michaels give any indication that he will be in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match?

Shawn Michaels would return to WWE on Monday’s episode of Raw. He only showed up to promote his new movie, “The Ressurection of Gavin Stone” and talk about a few things with WWE. This turned into him staying at ringside for a Big Cass vs. Jinder Mahal match, however, and a superkick on Rusev.

One topic of discussion that came up had been about a final match, with HBK danced around and alluded to him not having interest in it. The Royal Rumble conversation surfaced as well, including in a backstage interview after Raw where he would not be clear on his status for the show.

The quote that stuck out would be the following: “I certainly may come by and visit but again, if I have done nothing in the last seven years I have done my best to show people how you actually retire from this line of work.” Could this “visit” be for the Royal Rumble match?

The rest of the video can be seen below:

[embedded content]

Michaels has technically stepped back into the ring since retiring in 2010. He has made physical appearances at the past two WrestleMania shows, hitting Sweet Chin Music on the nWo and the League of Nations. However, part of this retirement has included him not appearing in the Royal Rumble match, which Superstars have done plenty of times despite being “done for good” as a wrestler. Given that the show is in San Antonio, could this mean he makes a special appearance?

There would certainly be a big reaction for Shawn Michaels appearing in the Royal Rumble match, even if he would not last long. It would come as a surprise after all that he has said about not coming back, and make for a night that fans of the former WWE Champion will not forget.

More from Daily DDT

This article originally appeared on