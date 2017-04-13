**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**

WILL TRUMP’S LATE HONEYMOON LAST?

As President Trump explores, and apparently enjoys, his strength and broad latitude in re-shaping U.S. foreign policy, Washington is all aflutter about this new version of the man they spent so many months professionally detesting.

Approving murmurs about partnering with China, pummeling Putin and throwing over his former consigliere, Steve Bannon, have been more popular in the federal district this Holy Week than the ears on a chocolate bunny.

But the knowing nods will turn back to head shaking soon, we promise.

Somewhat lost among Trump’s new internationalism were a couple of meaningful domestic policy moves.

First, Trump’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, laid down the law on immigration, outlining a very hard line on stopping and deporting illegal immigrants. That, paired with news that the administration is looking to build the “deportation force” that so appalled moderates tells us that Trump likely means what he says on the subject.

People forget that the basic negotiating position for Republicans on immigration for some time has been to offer pathways to citizenship or permanent legal status in exchange for the executive branch enforcing existing law.

Also forgotten is that tougher enforcement is actually popular. Leaders in both parties have for many years been pushing policies that are actually rather unpopular. But since they weren’t listening, they didn’t know.

If Trump’s forward progress on his immigration crack down isn’t enough to end the sudden honeymoon he’s having, then ObamaCare sure ought to do it.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal this week that he is considering cutting off subsidies to American’s covered under his predecessor’s health-insurance law in order to force Democrats to the bargaining table.

If you’ve ever seen “Blazing Saddles”, Trump’s threat is something like the scene in which Sheriff Bart takes himself hostage. If Trump’s opening bid is to single-handedly throw Americans off of their health insurance, Democrats would be only too happy to oblige him.

When a politician explicitly says that he will harm constituents in the name of political leverage, his opponent needs only to watch and wait.

A new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a group that supports universal coverage but has provided extensive and reliable polling on the issue, explains Trump’s conundrum.

The group asked respondents who would be responsible for problems with ObamaCare going forward. By a two-to-one margin, it was Trump and Republicans in Congress. Additionally, 75 percent of those surveyed said Trump and his administration should do what they can to make the existing law work.

Trump’s position, shared by some stalwart ObamaCare foes in Congress, that Republicans should do what they can to make the law fail so they can replace it later, drew just 19 percent support.

That is all to say that when it comes to ObamaCare, Democrats have the upper hand, and probably don’t much care whether Trump is bluffing or not in his threat to start booting beneficiaries.

Next week’s special House election in Georgia will tell us a great deal about the attitude of voters toward the president and his party, but one suspects that whatever happens, Democrats will receive it as a sign that opposing Trump and his efforts to replace ObamaCare will be a political winner.

Certainly as House Republicans continue to get kicked in the shins at their town halls, their courage for passing unpopular legislation or punitive measures against voters will, ahem, diminish.

So for different reasons, both parties will have incentives to avoid bold action on ObamaCare for the foreseeable future.

It is possible that Trump will be able to blow up American politics and build multiple new situational coalitions for various issues. But it certainly won’t come so easily as reverting to what are essentially the normative bipartisan positions on foreign policy.

When it comes to immigration and health insurance, you can expect the political tribes to go back to their respective camps and get ready for battle.

THE RULEBOOK: JUST THE WAY IT IS

“It is a misfortune, inseparable from human affairs, that public measures are rarely investigated with that spirit of moderation which is essential to a just estimate of their real tendency to advance or obstruct the public good…” – James Madison, Federalist No. 37



TIME OUT: WE’RE GOING TO PARTY ANYWAY

TIME: “Thursday marks the 274th anniversary of Thomas Jefferson‘s birth. But don’t worry if you didn’t plan a celebration honoring the Founding Father and third President of the United States: During his lifetime, he never wanted people to throw him a birthday party, and no reference to one has ever been found in his or his family’s papers, according to Monticello, the museum on the site of his Charlottesville, Va., home. In fact, as he summed up his dislike for birthdays to his Attorney General in 1803, ‘…disapproving myself of transferring the honors and veneration for the great birthday of our republic to any individual, or of dividing them with individuals, I have declined letting my own birthday be known, and have engaged my family not to communicate it. This has been the uniform answer to every application of the kind.’”

A WHOLE NEW TRUMP: PRESIDENT REVAMPS WORLDVIEW

The Hill: “President Trump on Wednesday flipped to new positions on four different policy issues, backing off of several campaign promises. … Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that China is not artificially deflating the value of its currency, a big change after he repeatedly pledged during his campaign to label the country a currency manipulator. … Trump also told the Journal he’d consider re-nominating [Janet Yellen] to chair the Fed’s board of governors despite attacking her during his campaign. … Trump also threw his support behind the Export-Import Bank, which helps subsidize some U.S. exports, after opposing it during the campaign. …Trump said NATO is ‘no longer obsolete’ during a Wednesday press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, backtracking on his past criticism of the alliance. During the campaign, he frequently called the organization ‘obsolete,’ saying did little to crack down on terrorism and that its other members don’t pay their ‘fair share.’”

China-U.S. relations get even sunnier – AP: “The United States and China have struck what appears to be an unusual bargain as President Donald Trump says he won’t label Beijing a currency manipulator and voices confidence Chinese President Xi Jinping will help him deal with North Korea’s mounting threat. … In a newspaper interview and a White House news conference Wednesday, Trump hailed the rapport he developed with Xi during last week’s Florida summit… ‘I think he wants to help us with North Korea,’ Trump said of Xi, crediting China in the White House news conference with taking a ‘big step’ by turning back boats of coal that North Korea sells to its northern neighbor.”

How long is Bannon’s leash? – WaPo: “[For Steve Bannon], the day’s routine obscured the reality that he is a marked man — diminished by weeks of battles with the bloc of centrists led by Trump’s daughter and son-in-law and cut down by the president himself, who belittled Bannon in an interview with the New York Post. The president’s comments were described by White House officials as a dressing-down and warning shot, though one Bannon friend, reflecting on them Wednesday, likened Bannon to a terminally ill family member who had been moved into hospice care.”

Blurred lines – The Hill: “White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday President Trump wanted to ‘make it very clear’ that his own long-held views helped him get elected president when he seemed to downplay chief strategist Steve Bannon’s role. ‘[Trump] won this election because of the policies that he’s been laying out for decades and the commitment that he’s had to the American worker to growing our economy and keeping our country safe,’ Spicer told host Dana Perino on Fox News’ ‘The O’Reilly Factor.’”



Bad pennies – AP: “[President Trump’s] personnel choices keep coming back to haunt him. One of the people Trump hired for the White House was working as a foreign agent while advising him during the election. His campaign chairman caught the Justice Department’s attention for similarly surreptitious work. And a third campaign adviser was reportedly surveilled by the FBI as part of an investigation into whether or not he was a Russian spy. The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page – none of whom still work for Trump – have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump’s early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.”

I’LL TELL YOU WHAT: HUNGRY FOR CHANGE?

THE JUDGE’S RULING: WAR AND RUMORS OF WAR

As Easter approaches, Fox News Senior Judicial Analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano reflects on the president’s decision to conduct air strikes in Syria and whether that decision was legal: “Under this international law, military force must be a last resort, used only when necessary to fight back or to prevent an imminent attack. It also must be proportional to the harm it seeks to eradicate and be likely to produce the result it seeks. Anything short of this violates international law, to which the U.S. is bound by numerous treaties.” More here.

NOPE, NOPE, NOPE, NOPE, NOPE…

AND NOW, A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“The message is to the Russians, eight years of the free lunch is over. You’re not going to walk all over the West.” – Charles Krauthammer on “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

