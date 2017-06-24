NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: William Byron pulls away from the field on the final restart at Iowa to win his first career race.

More NASCAR Videos William Byron Wins First Career Race at Iowa | 2017 XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR Christopher Bell Taken Out While Leading at Iowa | 2017 XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR Kyle Larson Wins Pole Position | 2017 SONOMA | FOX NASCAR John Hunter Nemechek Goes Back-to-Back with Win at Iowa | 2017 TRUCK SERIES | FOX NASCAR Chase Elliott Wrecks in Sonoma Practice Joey Logano Finishes Third | 2017 MICHIGAN | FOX NASCAR More NASCAR Videos »

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!