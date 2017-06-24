William Byron Wins First Career Race at Iowa | 2017 XFINITY SERIES | FOX NASCAR

By news@wgmd.com -
19

NASCAR Xfinity Series Highlights: William Byron pulls away from the field on the final restart at Iowa to win his first career race.

