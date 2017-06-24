William Byron wins in Iowa for first Xfinity victory

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) Rookie William Byron grabbed the lead with just over 20 laps and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for first series victory.

A seven-time winner last year in the Truck Series, Byron, broke through just a week after an agonizingly close loss to Denny Hamlin at Michigan.

Ryan Sieg was second in the stand-alone race with no Monster Energy Cup regulars in the field.

Tyler Reddick was third, followed by Ross Chastain and Dakoda Armstrong.

Christopher Bell led 151 laps in just his second career start in the series before a late wreck cost relegated him to 16th. He led a race-high 99 laps in the Truck race Friday night.