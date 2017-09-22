Williams drives in 2, but 5-run 1st costs Lively

With the early barrage against Lively, the Braves recorded six straight hits to open a game for the first time since they did so in an Opening Day victory over the Giants on April 26, 1995. That was the same day Chipper Jones made his first career start at third base.

Though they have struggled since splitting their first 90 games, the Braves now have 69 wins, which exceeds last year’s win total. They have won three straight against the Phillies, who claimed victory in 12 of the first 14 games of this season series.

Sean Newcomb benefited from the early lead and held the Phillies hitless until Cesar Hernandez doubled and scored on Nick Williams‘ sacrifice fly in the fourth. Williams added a sixth-inning RBI single that chased Newcomb, who scattered four hits over 5 1/3 innings. The rookie southpaw has permitted three earned runs or fewer in 10 of his past 11 starts.