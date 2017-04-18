Williams-Goss to skip senior season, declares for NBA draft

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Nigel Williams-Goss, who led Gonzaga to its first appearance in the Final Four, has decided to skip his senior season and declare for the NBA draft. He will hire an agent, precluding his return to Gonzaga.

The second team All-American announced his decision Tuesday.

Williams-Goss led Gonzaga in scoring last year (16.8 points per game) as the top-seeded Zags advanced to the NCAA title game, where they lost to North Carolina.

Williams-Goss says he has achieved his goals of earning a college degree, improving his game and helping Gonzaga reach the Final Four.

The guard played his first two seasons at Washington, then sat out a year per NCAA rules before leading Gonzaga to a 37-2 record.

He was named West Coast Conference player of the year.

