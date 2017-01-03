Williams scores 20-plus for 7th straight game, Toledo wins

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Jonathan Williams scored 26 points, Jaelan Sanford added 22 and Toledo beat Buffalo 86-54 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American opener for both teams.

Williams, who entered ranked second in the MAC with a 19.8 scoring average, had his seventh straight 20-plus game after making 8 of 12 shots. Sanford, a sophomore, made three of Toledo’s seven 3-pointers.

Buffalo, the two-time defending MAC Tournament champion, was held to nine points through the first 8:30 of the second half.

Steve Taylor Jr. had nine points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for Toledo (8-6), which won its fourth straight. The Rockets had 18 assists on their first 22 made field goals and finished with a season-high 23 helpers.

Toledo was shooting 73.1 percent in the first half before missing its final five shots. The Rockets led 46-25 at halftime, shooting 61.3 percent, and started the second half on an 8-0 run.

Freshman Quate McKinzie scored 12 points for Buffalo (6-8).