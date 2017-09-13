Williams' walk-off double in 15th caps wild win

The Phillies ripped Hyun Soo Kim‘s jersey off his body and dumped a container of gum over his head at first base as they celebrated what they thought was his game-winning, pinch-hit single in the ninth. But the Marlins thought Giancarlo Stanton had thrown out Cesar Hernandez at the plate, keeping the game tied. They challenged the play, and the call got overturned. Hernandez was out.

Grounds crew erase walk-off

MIA@PHI: Phillies pick up gum after faux walk-off win

The Phillies celebrate a walk-off win against the Marlins, but after the go-ahead run is overturned, the grounds crew cleans up the field

Marcell Ozuna crushed a solo homer to left-center field in the top of the 10th to hand the Marlins an 8-7 lead, but Rhys Hoskins hit a solo homer to center in the bottom of the inning to make it 8-8. It was Hoskins’ second homer of the game and 16th homer of the season.

Aaron Altherr reached on an infield single in the 15th. Nick Williams followed with a double into the left-field corner to score the winning run.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Don’t run on Stanton: The Phillies tried to run on Giancarlo Stanton and it cost them on three different occasions. Nick Williams tried to stretch a single into a double in the fifth, but replay overturned a safe call for an out at second. J.P. Crawford tried to stretch a double into a triple, but Stanton got the ball to Gordon. His throw beat Crawford to third. And, of course, Stanton threw out Hernandez at the plate in the bottom of the ninth to keep the game tied.

Alfaro can’t handle it: Justin Bour scored runs in the second and sixth innings on doubles from Realmuto. Twice, the Phillies had plays at the plate, but Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro could not handle either throw. He missed relay throws from Freddy Galvis both times.