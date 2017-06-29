Women to watch at Wimbledon, where play begins Monday:

ANGELIQUE KERBER

Seeded: 1

Ranked: 1

Age: 29

Country: Germany

2017 Match Record: 19-13 (entering Eastbourne tournament)

2017 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 10

Major Titles: 2 – Australian Open (’16), U.S. Open (’16)

Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-Runner-Up, `15-Lost in 3rd Round, `14-QF, `13-2nd, `12-SF

Aces: Still trying to find her way in 2017 after reaching her first three major finals last season, including at the All England Club. … She is 0-7 vs. top-20 opponents this year, after going 24-9 last year.

Topspin: Became first woman seeded No. 1 to lose in the French Open’s first round in the professional era, emblematic of a real step back this season.

KAROLINA PLISKOVA

Seeded: 3

Ranked: 3

Age: 25

Country: Czech Republic

2017 Match Record: 32-9 (entering Eastbourne tournament)

2017 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 8

Major Titles: 0 – Best: RU, U.S. Open (’16)

Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-2nd, `15-2nd, `14-2nd, `13-2nd, `12-1st

Aces: Leads WTA in aces this season (her twin sister, Kristyna, ranks second). … Only 4-5 for her career at Wimbledon, where the surface should suit her game.

Topspin: Her terrific serve should carry her to more wins on grass than it has so far. … Victory over Serena Williams in the U.S. Open semifinals last year showed what sort of potential Pliskova has.

VENUS WILLIAMS

Seeded: 10

Ranked: 11

Age: 37

Country: United States

2017 Match Record: 20-7

2017 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 49

Major Titles: 7 – Wimbledon (’00, `01, `05, `07, `08), U.S. Open (’00, `01)

Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-SF, `15-4th, `14-3rd, `13-Did Not Play, `12-1st

Aces: Making her 20th Wimbledon appearance. … As usual, didn’t play any tuneup events on grass, but has five past titles at Wimbledon.

Topspin: Showed she’s still got game by reaching semifinals at All England Club last year for first time since 2008, then getting to Australian Open final in January.

PETRA KVITOVA

Seeded: 11

Ranked: 12

Age: 27

Country: Czech Republic

2017 Match Record: 6-1

2017 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 20

Major Titles: 2 – Wimbledon (’11, `14)

Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-2nd, `15-3rd, `14-Won Championship, `13-QF, `12-QF

Aces: Wimbledon is third tournament of comeback after getting cut by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in December.

Topspin: Many consider her the favorite for what would be her third Wimbledon title. Best news, though, is simply that she is back in competition.

JELENA OSTAPENKO

Seeded: 13

Ranked: 14

Age: 20

Country: Latvia

2017 Match Record: 29-11 (entering Eastbourne tournament)

2017 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 1

Major Titles: 1 – French Open (’17)

Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-1st, `15-2nd, `14-DNP, `13-DNP, `12-DNP

Aces: Surprised everyone, including herself, by winning first career tour-level title at French Open. … 2014 junior Wimbledon champion.

Topspin: With big strokes and confidence to spare, no reason she can’t go far. After all, grass – not clay – is her favorite surface.

GARBINE MUGURUZA

Seeded: 14

Ranked: 15

Age: 23

Country: Spain

2017 Match Record: 23-13

2017 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 3

Major Titles: 1 – French Open (’16)

Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-2nd Rd, `15-RU, `14-1st, `13-2nd, `12-DNP

Aces: Reached first major final at Wimbledon in 2015; the next year, won first major title at French Open.

Topspin: Has struggled all season and does not look ready to contend at the All England Club. In most recent match, lost 6-1, 6-0 on grass at Eastbourne.

VICTORIA AZARENKA

Seeded: Unseeded

Ranked: 678

Age: 27

Country: Belarus

2017 Match Record: 1-1

2017 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 20

Major Titles: 2 – Australian Open (’12, `13)

Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-DNP, `15-QF, `14-2nd, `13-2nd, `12-SF

Aces: Recently returned to the tour after giving birth to a son. Wimbledon will be her second tournament back. … Enters Wimbledon via a protected ranking.

Topspin: She’s twice made the semifinals at Wimbledon and has the muscle memory of two runs to Grand Slam titles. Has missed the past four majors, though, so there is a lot accumulated rust.

