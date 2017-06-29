Men to watch at Wimbledon, where play begins Monday:
ANDY MURRAY
Seeded: 1
Ranked: 1
Age: 30
Country: Britain
2017 Match Record: 21-9
2017 Singles Titles: 1
Career Singles Titles: 45
Major Titles: 3 – Wimbledon (’13, `16), U.S. Open (’12)
Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-Won Championship, `15-Lost in Semifinals, `14-QF, `13-W, `12-Runner-Up
Aces: After run to French Open semifinals, lost opener at Queen’s Club grass-court tuneup, then withdrew from an exhibition match, citing a sore hip. … Made at least QFs in each of last nine appearances at All England Club.
Topspin: Murray’s comfort level, and crowd support, at Wimbledon are both so strong that he can’t be ruled out as a serious title contender.
NOVAK DJOKOVIC
Seeded: 2
Ranked: 4
Age: 30
Country: Serbia
2017 Match Record: 24-7 (entering Eastbourne tournament)
2017 Singles Titles: 1
Career Singles Titles: 67
Major Titles: 12 – French Open (’16), Australian Open (’08, `11, `12, `13, `15, `16), Wimbledon (’11, `14, `15), U.S. Open (’11, `15)
Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-3rd, `15-W, `14-W, `13-RU, `12-SF
Aces: After losing in French Open quarterfinals, entered grass-court tuneup for first time since 2010. … Since 2016 French Open made him first man since Rod Laver in 1969 with four consecutive major championships, failed to defend any of those titles.
Topspin: Djokovic’s once-impervious aura has disappeared. Will unusual part-time coaching arrangement with Andre Agassi pay more dividends in London than it did in Paris?
ROGER FEDERER
Seeded: 3
Ranked: 5
Age: 35
Country: Switzerland
2017 Match Record: 24-2
2017 Singles Titles: 4
Career Singles Titles: 92
Major Titles: 18 – Wimbledon (’03, `04, `05, `06, `07, `09, `12), U.S. Open (’04, `05, `06, `07, `08), Australian Open (’04, `06, `07, `10, `17), French Open (’09)
Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-SF, `15-RU, `14-RU, `13-2nd, `12-W
Aces: After skipping clay-court season, then losing first match on grass, looked back at his best in winning title at Halle, Germany. … Seeks record-breaking eighth Wimbledon men’s title.
Topspin: Simply can’t count Federer out, as his Australian Open championship in January proved after missing last half of 2016. Time off does him good, clearly.
RAFAEL NADAL
Seeded: 4
Ranked: 2
Age: 31
Country: Spain
2017 Match Record: 43-6
2017 Singles Titles: 4
Career Singles Titles: 73
Major Titles: 15 – French Open (’05, `06, `07, `08, `10, `11, `12, `13, `14, `17), Wimbledon (’08, `10), U.S. Open (’10, `13), Australian Open (’09)
Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-Did Not Play, `15-2nd, `14-4th, `13-1st, `12-2nd
Aces: Enters Wimbledon on a three-week break from competition since winning record 10th French Open title. … Has won a total of five Wimbledon matches over past five years.
Topspin: If his knees hold up, could return to the form that carried him to the final in five consecutive appearances, including two trophies, from 2006-11.
STAN WAWRINKA
Seeded: 5
Ranked: 3
Age: 32
Country: Switzerland
2017 Match Record: 26-10
2017 Singles Titles: 1
Career Singles Titles: 16
Major Titles: 3 – French Open (’15), Australian Open (’14), U.S. Open (’16)
Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-2nd, `15-QF, `14-QF, 13-1st, `12-1st
Aces: A Wimbledon championship would make him the ninth man with a career Grand Slam. … After run to Roland Garros final, lost opener on grass at Queen’s Club.
Topspin: Never past quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 12 appearances, needs to stick to an attacking style to try to make a breakthrough.
MILOS RAONIC
Seeded: 6
Ranked: 7
Age: 26
Country: Canada
2017 Match Record: 22-8
2017 Singles Titles: 0
Career Singles Titles: 8
Major Titles: 0 – Best: RU, Wimbledon (’16)
Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-RU, `15-3rd, `14-SF, `13-2nd, `12-2nd
Aces: One of four men with 400 aces this season. … First major semifinal and final appearances came at Wimbledon.
Topspin: Big serve carried him to 2016 final and could bring him far again – as long as his body holds up.
ALEXANDER ZVEREV
Seeded: 10
Ranked: 12
Age: 20
Country: Germany
2017 Match Record: 33-12
2017 Singles Titles: 3
Career Singles Titles: 4
Major Titles: 0 – Best: 3rd, French Open (’16), Australian Open (’17), Wimbledon (’16)
Last 5 Wimbledons: `16-3rd, `15-2nd, `14-DNP, `13-DNP, `12-DNP
Aces: Recently made top-10 ranking debut. … Slid out after first-round French Open exit.
Topspin: By reaching final at grass tuneup, showed his game translates to the slick surface. Now needs to get to second week of a major.
