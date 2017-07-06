Wimbledon glance: Murray, Nadal, Venus Williams on Day 5

A quick look at Wimbledon :

LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

Defending champion Andy Murray takes on a familiar adversary at Centre Court in the third round: 28th-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy. They have played six times, each earning three victories; the most recent match came in May on clay in Rome, where Fognini won in straight sets. ”Here, it’s completely different,” Fognini said, calling Murray the favorite. ”Of course, it’s Wimbledon. It’s home for him.” Murray is one of four British players on Friday’s schedule, along with Aljaz Bedene, Johanna Konta and Heather Watson. If all four win, the tournament’s host country would have its largest contingent of men and women in the round of 16 since 1975. Also on Centre Court, Rafael Nadal will try to extend his run of winning 25 consecutive completed sets, which dates to the start of the French Open. His personal best at the majors is 28, from the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2010 to the U.S. Open final that year. Nadal faces 30th-seeded Karen Khachanov, a 21-year-old Russian appearing in only his fourth Grand Slam tournament. Others in action on Day 5 include five-time champion Venus Williams against Naomi Osaka, a 19-year-old from Japan, and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic against 26th-seeded Steve Johnson of the U.S.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 77 degrees (25 Celsius).

THURSDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 82 degrees (28 Celsius).

THURSDAY’S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men’s second round: No. 2 Novak Djokovic, No. 3 Roger Federer, No. 6 Milos Raonic, No. 8 Dominic Thiem, No. 10 Alexander Zverev, No. 11 Tomas Berdych, No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 15 Gael Monfils, No. 25 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, No. 27 Mischa Zverev.

Seeded winners in the women’s second round: No. 1 Angelique Kerber, No. 5 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 7 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 14 Garbine Muguruza, No. 19 Timea Bacsinszky, No. 24 CoCo Vandeweghe.

THURSDAY’S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men’s second round: No. 17 Jack Sock, No. 23 John Isner, No. 29 Juan Martin del Potro, No. 32 Paolo Lorenzi.

Seeded losers in the women’s second round: No. 3 Karolina Pliskova, No. 12 Kristina Mladenovic, No. 29 Daria Kasatkina, No. 32 Lucie Safarova.

STAT OF THE DAY

45 – Aces hit by 23rd-seeded John Isner of the U.S. in his five-set loss to Dudi Sela of Israel.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”I’ll maybe give him a mean, angry look before the match.” – 27th-seeded Mischa Zverev, asked what he could do to make Roger Federer feel nervous before they play in the third round Saturday. Federer has won all four previous matches against Zverev in straight sets, including one by a 6-0, 6-0 score.

