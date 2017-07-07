Wimbledon glance: Zverev brothers both in 3rd-round action

A quick look at Wimbledon :

LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

For the first time in 33 years, a pair of brothers will both be competing in the third round of Wimbledon. Back in 1984, it was Tim and Tom Gullickson. This time, it’s 10th-seeded Alexander Zverev and his older sibling, 27th-seeded Mischa. Seems fair to say Mischa has the tougher path to reach the fourth round: He plays seven-time champion Roger Federer on Centre Court. Federer is 4-0 in their previous matchups, taking all nine sets, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory on grass at Halle, Germany, in 2013. While Federer has won a record 18 Grand Slam titles, Mischa has one quarterfinal appearance at a major on his resume – at the Australian Open this January, when he lost to – yes, of course – Federer. Alexander, meanwhile, is seeking his first fourth-round berth at a major when he faces Sebastian Ofner, a 21-year-old Austrian qualifier who is ranked only 217th. The other men’s third-round matchups include three-time champion Novak Djokovic against Ernests Gulbis, who has been a French Open semifinals and once reached the top 10 in the rankings but is now trying to work his way back from injuries that dropped him outside the top 500. Jared Donaldson, a 20-year-old American ranked 67th and making his Wimbledon debut, will face No. 6-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria. The past two women’s runners-up at Wimbledon, No. 1-ranked Angelique Kerber and No. 14 Garbine Muguruza are both in third-round action. Kerber faces Shelby Rogers of the U.S., while Muguruza plays Sorana Cirstea of Romania. There is an all-American matchup, too: No. 24 CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Alison Riske.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 82 degrees (28 Celsius).

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Men’s third round: No. 1 Andy Murray beat No. 28 Fabio Fognini 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5; No. 4 Rafael Nadal beat No. 30 Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3); No. 7 Marin Cilic beat No. 26 Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4; No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut beat No. 9 Kei Nishikori 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3; No. 16 Gilles Muller beat Aljaz Bedene 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-4; Benoit Paire beat Jerzy Janowicz 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-3; Kevin Anderson beat Ruben Bemelmans 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (3); No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. No. 24 Sam Querrey, suspended because of darkness in the fifth set.

Women’s third round: No. 2 Simona Halep beat Peng Shuai 6-4, 7-6 (7); No. 4 Elina Svitolina beat Carina Witthoeft 6-1, 7-5; No. 6 Johanna Konta beat Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1; No. 27 Ana Konjuh beat No. 8 Dominika Cibulkova 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4; No. 10 Venus Williams beat Naomi Osaka 7-6 (3), 6-4; No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko beat Camila Giorgi 7-5, 7-5; No. 21 Caroline Garcia beat Madison Brengle 6-4, 6-3; Victoria Azarenka beat Heather Watson 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

28 – Consecutive completed sets won by Rafael Nadal in Grand Slam tournaments. The only longer such runs in the Open era were by Roger Federer (36 in 2006-7) and John McEnroe (35 in 1984).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”I mean, if you don’t hit hard and fast, he’s going to destroy you.” – Karen Khachanov, after his loss to Rafael Nadal.

—

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis