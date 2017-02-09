Win In 6 Podcast #101: A Year Without Jabari Parker

In the latest edition of our Milwaukee Bucks’ Win In 6 Podcast, we offer instant reactions to the news of Jabari Parker‘s torn ACL.

Sound the alarm! It may not be our regularly scheduled slot, but the Win In 6 Podcast is here for a special, emergency edition to react and mourn to the news that Jabari Parker will miss 12 months due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

At this point, you’ll almost certainly know all the key details of how Jabari suffered his injury, as not many were left feeling optimistic having watched how things unfolded on Wednesday night.

What you may not have been able to do just yet, though, is to decompress the bad news. As such, we’re on hand to talk you through it all. I’d suggest for you to think of it as therapy, but don’t blame us if you come out of it feeling worse than you did going in.

We look to put Jabari’s injury in context, both in the short and long term, and from the perspective of the franchise and the player itself.

That includes debating what it does to Milwaukee’s timeline for success, what it will trigger the Bucks to do in terms of adding personnel via trade, draft and free agency in the next 12 months, and looking at some of the other notable names who have suffered multiple ACL tears in the NBA in recent years.

As usual, our mailbag was on hand to wrap things up too, pressing us even further on the chances of Jabari ever returning to play at his best, and much more.

Joining me for this special emergency episode, as usual, was contributor and one man band Jordan Treske.

