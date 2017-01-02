Win In 6 Podcast #93: Point Guard Debates Are Back!

In the latest edition of our Milwaukee Bucks’ Win In 6 Podcast, we discuss the questions surrounding the team’s point guard rotation.

It’s that time of week again where our team gets together to discuss the latest Milwaukee Bucks‘ news and most important conversation points in our “Win In 6 Podcast”!

Reflecting on a week of ups and downs, memorable individual showings and minor injuries, there was one subject in particular that stood out and appears to be at the forefront of most Bucks’ fans minds at present.

Of course, I’m talking about the point guard position, and whether Malcolm Brogdon‘s impressive play warrants him taking Matthew Dellavedova‘s starting spot on a more permanent basis.

To get to the heart of the debate, we looked at the factors leading to both Brogdon and Dellavedova’s respective performance levels so far this season, how both men may perform if their roles were reversed longer term, the influence they have on those around them and much more.

On top of that, we also looked at Giannis’ pursuit of NBA records, how soon some of them may come along, and how he already matches up with some of Milwaukee’s franchise records.

As usual, our mailbag was on hand to wrap things up too, with questions on potential trades, playoff matchups and even more on point guards (there’s nothing Bucks fans love more than talking about point guards)

Joining me for this week’s episode, as usual, was contributor and podcasting phenomenon Jordan Treske.

