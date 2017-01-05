29.3 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Wind, snow blocks airport, cuts power in northern Poland

Wind, snow blocks airport, cuts power in northern Poland

By FOX News -
30

  • A couple seeks protection from falling snow under a pink umbrella as they walk through the Lazienki park in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)  (The Associated Press)

  • A couple seeks protection from falling snow under a pink umbrella as they walk through the Lazienki park in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

    A couple seeks protection from falling snow under a pink umbrella as they walk through the Lazienki park in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)  (The Associated Press)

  • A couple seeks protection from falling snow under a pink umbrella while a worker clears snow from lanes in the Lazienki park in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

    A couple seeks protection from falling snow under a pink umbrella while a worker clears snow from lanes in the Lazienki park in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)  (The Associated Press)

WARSAW, Poland –  Strong winds and snow in Poland have delayed flights, cut power lines and flooded some farmland in the north and led to traffic accidents in central and southern regions.

Winds of up to 70 kph (44 mph) hit northern Poland late Wednesday and continued into Thursday, before abating.

Some flights to and from Gdansk airport were rerouted or delayed because of snow and ice covering the runway.

Some 6,000 households in the north were without electricity early Thursday after falling trees cut power lines. Storm waves flooded low farmland in the Gdansk area.

Part of a highway near the central city of Lodz was closed following four accidents on the snow-covered surface, while three trucks piled up on a slippery road in the Wroclaw region, in the southwest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB