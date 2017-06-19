Winner’s Weekend: Kyle Larson – Michigan | NASCAR RACE HUB

Winner&#039;s Weekend: Kyle Larson – Michigan | NASCAR RACE HUB

19

Kyle Larson and crew chief Chad Johnston recaps the strategy that brought them to Victory Lane in the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

