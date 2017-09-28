Ozzie Albies, who arrived in Atlanta as the Braves’ second-ranked prospect, hasn’t disappointed — and now he’s getting some love on Twitter form one of the most iconic pitchers in cinematic history.

In Wednesday’s 7-1 loss to the Mets, the Braves’ 20-year-old second baseman had three hits and stole two bases, and afterward was tagged in a Tweet from actor Charlie Sheen.

newsflash, @albiesozzie97

stay healthy

and awe summ

young man,

and we’ll see you

in the HOF in 20 yrs!! #LethalPoetry — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) September 28, 2017

It was high praise and Atlanta’s Curacao product delivered in his response, harkening back to one of Sheen’s most well-known roles when he played Cleveland Indians bad boy pitcher Ricky Vaughn in 1989’s Major League and its 1994 sequel.

Thank you I appreciate your comment. Saw you pitched in your prime LOL Always been a fan! — OzzieAlbies (@albiesozzie97) September 28, 2017

The Hall of Fame talk is more than a little early, but in 226 plate appearances over 53 games, Albies has 111 wRC+ — which ranks 11th at his position with at least 220 PAs — and his 3.8 defensive WAR is eighth among second basemen.

Now it’s unclear if Sheen meant #LethalPoetryin response to his Tweet or Albies’ play, but either way, it’s some nice love for the Braves’ rookie.