Winnipeg Jets Third Pair Continues to Miss Tyler Myers

Paul Maurice announced today at his game day morning interview that Tyler Myers underwent lower-body surgery yesterday. He won’t be back to the Winnipeg Jets lineup for at least 6-8 weeks, penciling him back on the active roster for no more than the last ten games of this 2016-17 season.

Maurice wouldn’t indicate exactly what the injury is, but did confirm his hip, and knee injuries were not a part of this. He said 90% of athletes are able to avoid surgery with this injury, Myers not being one. What a setback this is for the Jets, who’ve lacked Tyler Myers at all levels this season.

Three injuries have limited Myers to just 11 games this season. Injuries have taken a huge toll on Myers career thus far. Since 2011, Myers most productive season, games played wise was just 69 games. Every time he seems to start going on a roll, another injury creates another setback. That’s been the issue again this season.

Not only has it been an awful situation for Myers himself, but also the Jets. One of their biggest issues this season has been an abundance of never-ending injuries. Most of them have come to their depth forwards, especially veterans, forcing rookies into unheralded situations. The biggest, underrated issue has been their third defence pairing.

Whether it’s been Ben Chiarot, Mark Stuart, or Paul Postma on the third pairing, it’s been the same three issues. A lack of overall skill is the first. A pairing can perform to their highest standards, but these three should barely be in the NHL, let alone paired together.

The second issue has been ice time. Postma and Stuart have averaged just over ten minutes per game, while Chiarot has produced 14 minutes per game. That is an average of just 12 minutes eaten by the third pairing alone, leaving 48 minutes for the top two pairs. The Jets have been wanting to shelter Josh Morrissey as much as possible in his rookie season despite playing on the top pair. His total reaching 20 minutes is quite rare. That’s just 42 minutes split between the three, leaving 78 minutes for Enstrom, Byfuglien, and Trouba to devour by themselves. This leads us into the third issue.

The three of them all have bad games every once in awhile. In fact, every player does. Not having any relief for them in those games is an issue. Byfuglien, and Trouba both know they need to play 25+ minutes every game regardless, and that can cost them games. Add Myers into the lineup, and Byfuglien’s minutes are hovering just above 20. Over his career, Byfuglien has played at a much higher quality when he’s on the ice less. He steps up in the play more, and his offensive creativity is extended.

Not only does Tyler Myers injuries have a negative effect on his own spot on the blueline, but also the other six guys in the lineup. Whether the average viewer notices it or not, Tyler Myers will continue to be missed through and through.

