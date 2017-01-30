Winona Ryder mocked for facial expressions at SAG Awards

Winona Ryder ended up becoming the most memorable attendant of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday after her hilarious series of expressive reactions to actor David Harbour’s speech swept the internet.

The actress, who stars alongside David in hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” could not control her wide-reaching range of emotions when her co-star chose to deliver a rousing speech as the cast were given the award for Best Ensemble Drama.

In his speech, the actor appeared to take a jab of President Donald Trump and made his thoughts clear about the current political climate in the United States of America.

Winona, 45, seemed somewhat unprepared for the actor’s powerful and moving speech and led viewers on the journey of her reactions with increasingly dramatic facial expressions.

The star jumped from surprise, confusion, understanding, shock and delight leading to viewers claiming she was basically a “human gif factory.”

Naturally, viewers across the world flocked to social media to share their reactions to the hilarious moment and the Hollywood star found herself becoming the latest meme trend.

I somehow managed to take 28 screenshots of Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/37hB5yamSS — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) January 30, 2017

That speech + Winona’s face = what I needed tonight #sagawards pic.twitter.com/op4KbA1DIT — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 30, 2017

One viewer wrote: “Never seen anyone experience as many emotions within a minute as #WinonaRyder did during @DavidKHarbour’s #SAGAwards speech. #StrangerThings.”

Another wrote: “My year so far in a series of stills of Winona Ryder’s face.”

One Twitter user got creative as they wrote: “May your words be filled with as much passion as #DavidHarbour’s May your face be as expressive as #WinonaRyder’s #sagawards #StrangerThings.”

Another added: “Who’s making the Winona Ryder emoji keyboard because I’d definitely buy it #SAGAwards.”

The comment continued to flood in as one fan joked: “Winona Ryder showed more range of emotion during that acceptance speech than I have my entire life.”

Even “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland got involved as she tweeted: “Not only am I SO happy for the cast of #StrangerThings but #WinonaRyder and her expressions are everything. She is everything.”

One clever user made a play on a popular 2016 meme as they wrote: “Try to name a more iconic gif in 2017. I’ll wait. #WinonaRyder #sagawards.”

