WINTER STORM WARNING 1am SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY

SOUTHERN DELAWARE

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MOUNT HOLLY HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1AM TO 6PM EST SATURDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.

* LOCATION…SOUTHEASTERN NEW JERSEY AND SOUTHERN DELAWARE.

* HAZARD TYPE…SNOW.

* ACCUMULATIONS…SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 4 TO 8 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE NEAR THE DELAWARE BEACHES.

* TIMING…SNOW WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA FROM THE SOUTH LATE TONIGHT AND BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES SATURDAY MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON. THE SNOW WILL TAPER OFF DURING THE MID TO LATE AFTERNOON.

* IMPACTS…HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CAN BE EXPECTED ON SATURDAY WITH SNOW-COVERED ROADS AND POOR VISIBILITY. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE, PARTICULARLY ALONG THE COAST, WHERE THE SNOWFALL AND WINDS WILL BE HIGHEST.

* TEMPERATURES…IN THE 20S.

* WINDS…NORTHERLY WINDS 10 TO 15 MPH LATE TONIGHT, INCREASING TO 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 35 MPH ALONG THE COAST SATURDAY.

* VISIBILITY…ONE-HALF MILE AT TIMES IN HEAVIER SNOW.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW ARE EXPECTED. STRONG WINDS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE ALONG THE IMMEDIATE COAST. THIS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS.

SNOWFALL AND ICE ACCUMULATION FORECAST MAPS IN ADDITION TO EXPERIMENTAL PROBABILISTIC SNOWFALL INFORMATION FOR THE LATEST EVENT ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/PHI/WINTER

============================================================

LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE

..WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1AM SATURDAY TO 1AM EST SUNDAY…

* AREAS AFFECTED: LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE.

* HAZARDS: SNOW.

* ACCUMULATIONS: 3 TO 8 INCHES OF SNOW.

* TEMPERATURES: MID TO UPPER 20S.

* WINDS: NORTH 10 TO 20 MPH…INCREASING TO 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH.

* TIMING: SNOW IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN LATE TONIGHT…THEN CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY EVENING BEFORE ENDING SATURDAY NIGHT.

* IMPACTS: HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EXPECTED DUE TO SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW… SLEET… AND ICE ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. STRONG WINDS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. THIS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.