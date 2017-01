Winter Storm Warning

WICOMICO-SOMERSET-INLAND WORCESTER-MARYLAND BEACHES-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…SALISBURY…CRISFIELD…

PRINCESS ANNE…SNOW HILL…OCEAN CITY

345 AM EST FRI JAN 6 2017

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.

* AREAS AFFECTED: LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE.

* HAZARDS: SNOW.

* ACCUMULATIONS: 4 TO 7 INCHES OF SNOW.

* TEMPERATURES: MID 20S TO AROUND 30.

* WINDS: NORTH 10 TO 20 MPH…INCREASING TO 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH.

* TIMING: SNOW IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN LATE TONIGHT…THEN CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY EVENING BEFORE ENDING SATURDAY NIGHT.

* IMPACTS: HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EXPECTED DUE TO SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW…SLEET…AND ICE ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. STRONG WINDS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. THIS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.