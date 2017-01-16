Looking for some fun out of the house you can take your whole family to this weekend? Then the Winter Waterman’s Festival in Pocomoke City may be for you! Join the Delmarva Discovery Center and Museum for an afternoon of events to celebrate the tradition and heritage of the working waterman on the Chesapeake Bay. There will be activities for all ages, including live music, local demonstrations and more. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The festival is this Saturday, January 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.