Winter Waterman’s Festival

By Tyler Zulli -
Looking for some fun out of the house you can take your whole family to this weekend? Then the Winter Waterman’s Festival in Pocomoke City may be for you! Join the Delmarva Discovery Center and Museum for an afternoon of events to celebrate the tradition and heritage of the working waterman on the Chesapeake Bay. There will be activities for all ages, including live music, local demonstrations and more. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. The festival is this Saturday, January 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

