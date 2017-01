Winter Weather Advisory from Monday 12am – Monday 12pm

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST MONDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MOUNT HOLLY HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW. IT IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT UNTIL NOON ON MONDAY.

* LOCATIONS…NORTHEASTERN MARYLAND AND DELAWARE.

* HAZARD TYPE…SNOW.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…FROM 1 TO 3 INCHES.

* TIMING…SNOW IS FORECAST TO OVERSPREAD THE REGION LATE THIS EVENING AND IT SHOULD CONTINUE INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE SNOW MAY MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO RAIN BEFORE ENDING BY MIDDAY ON MONDAY.

* IMPACTS…THE SNOW MAY IMPACT TRAVEL CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY DURING THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ROADS AND WALKWAYS MAY BECOME SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY.

* TEMPERATURES…GENERALLY IN THE LOWER 30S DURING THE SNOW EVENT.

* VISIBILITY…AROUND OR LESS THAN A HALF MILE AT TIMES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

THIS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF SNOW MAY CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITY. USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

PLEASE REPORT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING OUR TRAINED SPOTTER LINE… POSTING TO THE NWS MOUNT HOLLY FACEBOOK PAGE OR BY USING TWITTER.

SNOWFALL AND ICE ACCUMULATION FORECAST MAPS IN ADDITION TO EXPERIMENTAL PROBABILISTIC SNOWFALL INFORMATION FOR THIS EVENT ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/PHI/WINTER