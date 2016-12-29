Wisconsin Badgers predictions: Game 14 vs. Western Michigan (Cotton Bowl)

Well, this is it. The final game — and thus the final set of predictions — of the 2016 season.

With the weekend approaching and the game on Monday, I thought we’d still run these picks on a Thursday to keep with tradition (or something like that).

Interest in the Cotton Bowl between Wisconsin and Western Michigan seems to be down, at least from Badgers fans (just look at the prices of tickets available from online vendors). I have a feeling, though, that people will still watch.

I remember back in 2010 when fans were upset Wisconsin was playing a non-Power 5 team in TCU. Yeah, Western Michigan is in the MAC. But it could still be a good game, not to mention it will be the last time seeing a number of Badgers play.

As far as the game itself, you might be surprised (or maybe not) to see a few prognosticators taking the Broncos to win. Bowl games are notoriously hard to predict, what with the long layoff, for one.

Either way, enjoy the game and thanks for reading these (and participating, if you did) all year. Be sure to hit me up on Twitter, especially on game day.

Here are this week’s predictions from around the web and Twitter:

FOXSports.com’s Bruce Feldman: Western Michigan 20, Wisconsin 17. “The Boat Rowers match up better with the Badgers than NIU did with FSU. I think their passing game, led by Zach Terrell and Corey Davis, can do enough to pull out the big win for the MAC.”

FOXSports.com’s Stewart Mandel: Wisconsin 28, Western Michigan 20. “The Broncos would have been better off getting matched up with a Power 5 team that tries to outscore teams. But Wisconsin played solid defense all year up until the fourth quarter of the Big Ten title game. It can contain Broncos QB Zach Terrell.”

The Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo: Wisconsin 28, Western Michigan 23.

Yahoo.com’s Pat Forde: Wisconsin 35, Western Michigan 17. “The Dash watched Ball State gash the Broncos between the tackles for 298 rushing yards. What do you think Corey Clement and Co. might do? Western Michigan has good enough talent and sufficient experience to hang with the Badgers elsewhere, but this looks like the day when the row boat runs into reality and sinks.”

Pete Fiutak of Collegefootballnews.com: Wisconsin 37, Western Michigan 24. “Is it possible for Western Michigan to show off the firepower that the Badgers don’t have? Absolutely. They’ve got the right blend and the right veterans to once again do the Group of Five proud in the NY6. But the Badgers will be too tight on both sides of the ball – they lines are going to own this game. Get ready for the Wisconsin ground game to take over as the game goes on, while the defensive front will make up for missing in action when the Penn State took over in Indianapolis.”

ESPN.com’s Mark Schlabach: Wisconsin 27, Western Michigan 20. “The undefeated Broncos did an amazing job rowing their boats to a New Year’s Six bowl, but Wisconsin’s defense is going to feel like whitecaps.”

All four Athlon Sports analysts have Wisconsin winning.

The Whatifsports.com simulation has the score of Wisconsin 41, Western Michigan 35 and gives the Badgers a 55.2 percent chance of winning.

Rich Cirminiello of Campus Insiders: Wisconsin 27, Western Michigan 23. “Aided by the return of Hornibrook, Clement will enjoy enough daylight to burn the Broncos for a couple of long jaunts. And Watt and the defense will frustrate a Western Michigan team that labored with the MAC’s best D, Ohio, in the league title game. The Broncos will compete from end-to-end, especially if Fleck is still on the sidelines. Wisconsin, though, will hold on to spoil their perfect season.”

Six of seven analysts at SI.com are predicting a Wisconsin victory with Gabriel Baumgaertner the outlier.

NCAA.com’s Joe Boozell: Wisconsin 28, Western Michigan 24. “Western Michigan hasn’t faced a defense like the one the Badgers boast, and this should be a tight game. In the end, though, Wisconsin has a chance to overpower WMU on both lines.”

All seven analysts at USAToday.com pick Wisconsin to win.

All seven CBSSports.com analysts are picking Wisconsin to win but only two think the Badgers will cover a 7.5-point spread.

The Sporting News’ Bill Bender picks Wisconsin to win.

Brian Pedersen of Bleacher Report: Western Michigan 26, Wisconsin 21.

Bill Connelly of SB Nation: His S&P+ projection has it Wisconsin 32.2, Western Michigan 24.3, giving the Badgers a 67.7 percent chance of winning.

Josh Liskiewitz of Pro Football Focus: Wisconsin 27, Western Michigan 20. “The Broncos have enough top tier talent on both sides of the ball to make this one close, but the Badgers should still be the superior side.”

Bob Asmussen and Matt Daniels of the Champaign News-Gazette are split. Asmussen sees it Western Michigan 25, Wisconsin 24 while Daniels thinks it will be Wisconsin 34, Western Michigan 21.

N.J. com’s Keith Sargent and Ryan Dunleavy both pick Wisconsin to win.

J.P. Scott of Athlon Sports: Western Michigan 24, Wisconsin 20.

Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com: No score, but he’s taking Wisconsin and the points, thus thinks the Badgers will win.

