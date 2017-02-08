Wisconsin Basketball: Ethan Happ named to Wooden Award top 20 list

Wisconsin Badgers’ forward Ethan Happ has been named to the Wooden Award top 20 list.

After being named to the mid-season top 25 list, Wisconsin Badgers star forward Ethan Happ has been put on the late season Wooden Award watch list as well.

The John R. Wooden Award is given to the most outstanding basketball player annually and is considered the highest honor in college basketball. Wisconsin’s Frank Kaminsky was awarded the priveldege two seasons ago during the Badgers’ NCAA Tournament campaign that saw them in the national championship.

Happ was joined by teammate Nigel Hayes last month on the top 25 list. The award is handed out at the end of the season, but uses a series of watch lists throughout the year to highlight the best players in the game at those specific moments. A preseason, top 50, 25, and now 20-person ballot have now been released.

Just because a player makes it on one list, does not necessarily mean he will be added to the next and vise versa- a player not named on an earlier account can be added at any time. A final ballot will be released in March before the winner is announced in April.

Wisconsin fell out of the group of teams with more than one player on the list as Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina are the only squads left with this feat.

Wooden Award Top 20

Dwayne Bacon, Florida State

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

Joel Berry II, North Carolina

Dillon Brooks, Oregon

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Markelle Fultz, Washington

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

Josh Hart, Villanova

Josh Jackson, Kansas

Justin Jackson, North Carolina

Marcus Keene, Central Michigan

Luke Kennard, Duke

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

Frank Mason III, Kansas

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue

Melo Trimble,nMaryland

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

Happ is currently averaging 14.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, and two steals per contest on the year and is the only player in the country that leads his team in all five major statistical categories in conference play.

You can vote for Happ in the link below.

Joining Happ from the Big Ten is Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan- who leads the country in double doubles, and Maryland guard Melo Trimble.

