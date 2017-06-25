Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun

By news@wgmd.com -
17

There’s a reason they call it the Waterpark Capital of the World! Here’s the scoop on some of your options when visiting Wisconsin Dells

More  FOX Sports North  Videos

Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun

Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun

Just now

WATCH: Buxton's glove preserves 4-2 win over Indians

WATCH: Buxton’s glove preserves 4-2 win over Indians

17 hours ago

WATCH: Twins turn tables on Indians

WATCH: Twins turn tables on Indians

1 day ago

LaTroy Hawkins recalls immaculate inning

LaTroy Hawkins recalls immaculate inning

2 days ago

Digital Extra: A look back at the careers of Vikings' receivers Moss, Rashad

Digital Extra: A look back at the careers of Vikings’ receivers Moss, Rashad

3 days ago

WATCH: Twins' Vargas crushes 483-foot home run

WATCH: Twins’ Vargas crushes 483-foot home run

4 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR