Wisconsin father whose daughter donated her heart visits man whose life she saved

An organ donor’s father spent his Father’s Day meeting the man whose life was saved by his daughter’s heart.

Bill Conner’s daughter died in January at the age of 20. The Wisconsin dad has been biking across the U.S. to cope with the loss, according to FOX 8.

While Conner was saying goodbye to his daughter, Jack Loumonth Jr., of Louisiana, had a heart attack. His doctors told him it was a viral infection and his heart was damaged.

Conner’s daughter, Abbey, died on January 12. On January 13, Loumonth received her donated heart.

“She saved me, and I can’t repay her,” Loumonth said. “I wish I could but I can’t. All I can do is send my love to her family.”

Having his daughter’s organs donated, Conner said, made Abbey’s death “a little bit easier.”

“Seeing my daughter on life support, then finding out that they were matches. And four of her organs were ready to be harvested; made it a little bit easier that we were helping someone in need,” Conner said.

As Conner neared the end of his biking adventure, he paid a visit to the man who has his daughter’s heart, and was able to listen to it beat – on Father’s Day.

“She’s alive, Jack’s alive and she’s alive,” Conner said. “It’s her heart.”

Conner told WAFB his journey isn’t only about bonding with his deceased daughter, but to also “encourage every stranger he meets to become a registered organ donor.”

The proud dad plans to continue his biking trip by riding to Florida, where Abbey was laid to rest.