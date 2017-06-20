Wisconsin restaurant employees tackle, hold armed robbery suspect

Employees at the Omega Restaurant, located near 27th and Morgan on Milwaukee’s south side, came to the rescue after the business was robbed by a man with a knife on Tuesday.

Police said a man entered the restaurant shortly before 5:00 a.m., took out a knife, and demanded money from an employee at the register.

“He grabbed the waitress that was standing there around her neck, held a knife up to her throat and she kind of screamed and was startled, obviously, and he pushed her,” said Angela Hernandez, Omega manager.

Surveillance video shows the suspect then point his knife at another employee. Hernandez said the suspect instructed him to open the cash register.

“And as he grabbed the money, the guys from the back came out to help. So he took off running. The guys followed him. They tackled him in the parking lot,” said Hernandez.

Two cooks, a dishwasher and a bus boy held the armed thief down and turned him over to police once officers arrived. The stolen money was returned to the restaurant.

“We’re like one big family. We all watch out for each other,” said Hernandez.

