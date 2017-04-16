Wissam Al Mana pens emotional message to Janet Jackson following split

Wissam Al Mana has love for Janet Jackson.

Less than a week after news broke that the two were separating after five years of marriage, the Qatari billionaire penned a message dedicated to his ex on his website.

“To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend,” the post, accompanied with a black-and-white photo of the pop icon, read. “I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x.”

Earlier this week, a source close to the Jackson family told ET that the 50-year-old singer is doing well despite the breakup.

She shared the first pic of her and Al Mana’s son, Eissa, over Instagram on Friday, captioning it, “My baby and me after nap time.”