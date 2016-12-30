With the 2nd Pick in the 2017 NFL Draft the San Francisco 49ers Select…

With the Second Pick in the 2017 NFL Draft the San Francisco 49ers Select…

…God?

I mean lets be honest, the San Francisco 49ers need some miracles…

…Hey Tebow, you listening?

This team is bad.

Really bad.

Like losing to the Jets at home when your up 17-6 with five minutes left in regulation bad????

Yep. That bad.

Like losing 13 straight games bad?

Yes. Really, really bad.

With a 2-13 record, and only the Seahawks remaining, the 49ers are pretty much a lock to have the 2nd pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, thanks to that just disgustingly awful team in Cleveland. (Hey they won a game!!!)

What are they called again? The Browns? Yea, sorry I just forgot…

So what do the 49ers do? Where do they go from here? What steps, if any, are there to make that will jump start this franchise and get them back to level they were at just several years ago?

Well at this point no one knows, and I’m not going to insult your football intelligence by predicting who the 49ers will choose in the 2017 Draft.

Reports out of Santa Clara are that General Manager Trent Balke is a dead man walking, which doesn’t bode well for Chip Kelly and his staff. Plain and simple, things could be a whole lot different for this team in just a couple weeks and therefore predicting who the 49ers will pick four months from now wouldn’t be a productive way to use our time.

What I will do is give you some players in the upcoming draft who I think would help this team and fill the seemingly interminable void’s that plague this now embarrassing franchise.

Reuben Foster – ILB – Alabama

Let’s be honest; The 49ers are a really bad team and even if the entire roster had stayed healthy, they would still be one of the worst teams in the league this year.

Let’s be honest again; NaVorro Bowman’s injury against the Cowboys was a death sentence for this team. The 49ers are on pace to give up over 500 points and over 3,000 yards rushing this season.

Let me repeat that…

3,000 yards rushing.

The 49ers need to address the issue. 3,000 yards rushing is an absolute embarrassment. Trying to think of how that is even possible in a 16 game season is mental punishment, and I’m done having my mind punished. The 49ers need to revamp their run defense if they want to get back to playing competitive football. Not winning, just competitive. Lets not get ahead of our selves now….

Reuben Foster would be a great start.

They guy has been the leader and enforcer of the Alabama defense for the last two years.

Alabama defense, ever heard of them?

Foster is intimidating. One of the hardest hitters in college football, Foster has made a name for himself and is one of the most physically impressive players in the upcoming draft.

Foster is exactly what the 49ers need. A insanely talented inside linebacker who is a vocal leader, intimidating physical force and a potential all-pro for years to come.

Oh yea…..and he makes stuff like this….

Reuben Foster is a #MustHaveSituation

Luke Falk – QB – Washington State

Now I’m not saying Luke Falk is worthy of the #2 pick in the draft, but I am saying that I think Luke Falk is an extremely underrated prospect and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if in the next couple months you hear this name more and more.

Luke Falk is one of the most accurate passers in the history of the NCAA.

Is that good?

Yea thats good.

At around 6’4 220, Falk has the quintessential size and stature for an NFL quarterback.

He’s not flashy, he’s not exciting and he’s not very marketable.

What is he? He’s good.

He has been arguably the best quarterback in the Pac-12 by being overly consistent. Consistency is a trait sought after by every general manager in the NFL and I think Falk is going to be a guy that executives and scouts start drooling over.

Its no secret that the 49ers are in need of a quarterback and Falk could be a great steal in the 2nd to 3rd round.

Tim Williams – OLB – Alabama

The 49ers interior defense needs some serious help. So does the exterior.

Williams has recorded 18 sacks over the past two seasons at Alabama which is a skill that the 49ers desperately need.

Just like Reuben Foster, Williams is a physical specimen who has the skills to match the size. Williams would be a young, talented and cheap replacement for Ahmad Brooks who just does not need to be apart of this football team anymore.

If the 49ers could some how acquire both Williams and Foster in the upcoming draft, there will be some very happy fans in the Bay Area…

…Not to mention a very improved football team.

#Roll49ers

