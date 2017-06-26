With vote ending soon, Machado needs help

On the season, he is batting .228 with 15 homers and 38 RBIs, though O’s manager Buck Showalter believes the numbers don’t really tell the offensive story for Machado.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that has hit into tougher luck than him,” Showalter said of Machado, who helped lead the Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic team this spring.

Machado on his huge game

CLE@BAL: Machado discusses his two-homer night

Orioles infielder Manny Machado talks about his four-hit, two-homer night against the Indians in Baltimore

“Manny’s hit a lot of balls hard. The other night [against Tampa Bay] he smoked two balls. The challenge for him is subconciously, you’re 0-for-3 or 0-for-4 with two or three balls hit hard and you’re in your last at-bat, you are trying to subconsciously make your night by hitting the ball where they can’t catch it. We all know where that is.

“They say they all even out. I’m biased as a hitter, trust me. For every bloop you get, it’s probably about 3-to-1 [that go your way].”

The fan-elected starter in 2016, Machado would join Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson and Cal Ripken Jr. as the only Orioles third basemen to earn multiple fan-elected starts.

Machado homers, shows off cannon

STL@BAL: Machado puts on a showcase against the Cards

Manny Machado shines on both sides of the ball as he makes a great play at third and notches a two-run homer against the Cardinals

Fans may cast votes for starters at MLB.com and all 30 club sites — on computers, tablets and smartphones — exclusively online using the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET. On smartphones and tablets, fans can also access the ballot via the MLB.com At Bat and MLB.com Ballpark mobile apps. Vote up to five times in any 24-hour period.

Welington Castillo — who has had a solid offensive season despite two disabled list trips — kept the same spot as fourth among AL catchers. He still trails Kansas City’s Salvador Perez — who has a huge lead — the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez (1,337,651 votes) and Astros’ Brian McCann (1,330,042) with 1,050,023 votes.

Like Machado, Castillo’s season started in the WBC 2017, where he was the starting catcher for the Dominican Republic.

