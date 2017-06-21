WNBA brings back 3-point contest to All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) The WNBA is bringing back its 3-point contest to the All-Star Game.

For the first time since the 2009 All-Star Game, the league will have a 3-point shootout during halftime of the game on July 22 in Seattle.

”The 3-point contest is something we’ve had before and I’ve participated in,” Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm said. ”It’s fun and great for the fans and players. Everyone enjoys it.”

The event will showcase six players, who will be determined at a later date. The winner will receive a $10,000 donation to the charity of her choice.

The contest will be similar to the NBA version, with each player taking 25 shots. The fifth rack will have balls each worth two points that can be placed in any of the locations of the other racks. The players will have one minute to shoot.

”It’s a fun way to switch it up,” Bird said. ”These competitions are fun and have a competitive twist to them.”

The 3-point shootout comes on the heels of a new voting format that allows players and media to join fans in the selection process for the starters.

Voting opened on June 13 and closes July 6. The fan vote will count for 50 percent, while votes by current players and a media panel will account for 25 percent each. The change mirrors the NBA All-Star selection process that was put in place this past season.