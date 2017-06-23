WNBA Capsules

NEW YORK (AP) Jasmine Thomas scored 23 points and Connecticut held on for a 94-89 win over the New York Liberty on Friday night after blowing a 21-point lead.

Jonquel Jones added 21 points for the Sun (6-5). Theyh ave won five straight games, including two over New York.

Connecticut was up 70-49 in the third quarter before New York rallied to tie it at 86 with 1:06 left on a layup by Shavonte Zellous. Courtney Williams then hit a jumper to give the Sun the lead and pulled down the rebound on the other end. Jasmine Thomas then hit a 3-pointer from the wing – the team’s 12th of the game – with 24 seconds left to seal the victory.

Tina Charles scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half to lead New York (7-5).

WINGS 81, STARS 69

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Skylar Diggins-Smith hit a franchise record seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 30 points to help the Wings beat the winless Stars.

Alex Montgomery made an open 3-pointer to extend San Antonio’s lead to 62-58 with 7:28 left but Diggins-Smith made two shots from behind the arc for a 64-62 lead. Theresa Plaisance’s basket gave Dallas the lead for good with 5:13 to go and San Antonio went scoreless for nearly three minutes down the stretch.

Plaisance finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for Dallas (7-8), which also beat the Stars on Wednesday. Allisha Gray scored 12 and Kayla Thornton 10.

Kayla McBride made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for San Antonio (0-13).

SKY 82, DREAM 78

ATLANTA (AP) – Allie Quigley scored 22 points and Stefanie Dolson added 19 to help the Sky beat the Dream.

Cappie Pondexter added 17 points and nine assists for Chicago (3-9), which also won at Atlanta on May 21. She moved into sixth in WNBA history with 1,399 made free throws.

Pondexter hit a long jumper to give Chicago a 76-63 lead with 3:12 left but Atlanta closed to 76-73 with 28.9 seconds left on Elizabeth Williams’ layup. Chicago sealed it at the line as Pondexter, Dolson and Courtney Vandersloot combined for six straight free throws.

Williams led Atlanta (5-6) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Brittney Sykes scored a season-best 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Tiffany Hayes had 15 points.

LYNX 93, MYSTICS 76

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Maya Moore had 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Sylvia Fowles added 21 points and 15 boards, and the Lynx beat the Mystics.

Minnesota started with a 9-0 run and led 50-36 at the break behind Moore, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds by the half. Washington pulled within 75-68 with 6:48 left but the Mystics went scoreless for two minutes and trailed 83-68.

Lindsay Whalen added 12 points and Rebekkah Brunson scored 11 for Minnesota (10-1), which bounced back after a 98-93 home loss to the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. The Lynx made 23 of 28 free throws and outrebounded the Mystics 43-31.

Tayler Hill led Washington (7-5) with 21 points and Elena Delle Donne had 17 points and eight rebounds. Coach Mike Thibault missed the game as he was at the funeral for his father.