Wolves assign top pick Patton to G League

Justin Patton is ready to begin his professional career.

More Timberwolves coverage

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ top pick, taken No. 16 overall, in the 2017 NBA draft has been sidelined all year after undergoing off-season surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot. Ready to play, Minnesota will get Patton some seasoning by having him play for its G League team, the Iowa Wolves.

The 6-foot-11 Patton played in 35 games last season at Creighton as a redshirt freshman, averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals per game en route to earning Big East Freshman of the Year honors. Patton led the Big East and ranked second nationally with a field-goal percentage of 67.6 percent, which stands as the highest field-goal percentage of any freshman from a major conference in NCAA history.