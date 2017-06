Markkanen’s Draft Night, a reenactment

“Hooray! I get to play with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins! … Oh.”

“Hooray! I get to play with Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade! … Oh.”

Sorry, Lauri. The Finnish sharpshooter will have the chance to develop alongside a pair of promising talents in LaVine and Dunn, but the Bulls’ immediate future looks pretty uninspiring following the Butler trade.

