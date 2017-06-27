Wolves pick Justin Patton: &#039;I&#039;ll be on the court soon&#039;

By news@wgmd.com -
18

Timberwolves rookie Justin Patton says his development into an NBA player may not take as long as some people think

More FOX Sports North Videos

Thibodeau on his plans for No. 16 pick Justin Patton

Thibodeau on his plans for No. 16 pick Justin Patton

15 mins ago

Wolves pick Justin Patton: 'I'll be on the court soon'

Wolves pick Justin Patton: ‘I’ll be on the court soon’

15 mins ago

WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat

WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat

4 hours ago

WATCH: Miguel Sano's all-star worthy play at third base

WATCH: Miguel Sano’s all-star worthy play at third base

15 hours ago

Butler on arrival in Minnesota: 'I'm so excited to get started'

Butler on arrival in Minnesota: ‘I’m so excited to get started’

1 day ago

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota regains AL Central lead with sweep

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota regains AL Central lead with sweep

1 day ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR